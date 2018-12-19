LeBron James on Jarrett Allen's Block: 'It's Probably All Over Social Media'

Allen was just the eighth player to deny the King at the rim–and James knew people would notice.

By Emily Caron
December 19, 2018

Nets second-year center Jarrett Allen did something incredibly rare on Tuesday night in his team's 115–110 win over the Lakers: He blocked a LeBron James dunk.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Allen, 20, was just the eighth player to block the King. James has only been denied nine times in 1,850 dunk attempts in his career.

James told reporters after the game that he knew it was a big deal–big enough to wind up all over social media (which it did).

"He's in his 20s; I'm in my 30s," James said. "It takes me a little longer to get warmed up. But that's fine. I mean, you're a shot-blocker. You should, you can, get a block. It happens. It's probably all over social media, so that's cool."

Allen knew when he went up to contest the four-time MVP's dunk that he would end up on social media one way or another. 

"If you go up and you block it, you're going to be on the highlight," Allen said Tuesday night. "You get dunked on, you're going to be on the highlight. So just go up and protect the rim."

That mentality prompted Allen to meet James above the rim just two minutes into the first quarter for a monster block.

"That's a helluva list to be on. He's an amazing player," Allen said. "I got the chance to do it, so I'm on the list forever now."

The Nets (14-18) won their sixth straight game for the first time since 2015 with Tuesday's win. Allen is averaging 11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)