Luka Doncic drilled a buzzer beater with .6 seconds left to send the Mavericks and Trail Blazers into overtime on Sunday night.

Jalen Brunson inbounded the ball to Doncic who fired the quick three-pointer out of the corner.

Heading into Sunday night, Doncic was averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He finished with 23 points against Portland.

Watch the shot below:

Luka's legend continues to grow pic.twitter.com/jawRkxmFbr — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 24, 2018

It felt like Christmas came early for Mavericks fans but they ended up losing the game 121–118.