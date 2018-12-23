OAKLAND, Calif. — Steph Curry made a layup with 0.5 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 129-127 in an emotionally charged game Sunday night.

Curry had 42 points to tie his second-highest scoring output of the season. He also got the last laugh after he exchanged heated words with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in the first quarter.

Watch the buzzer beater below:

Steph Curry's Sunday night: 42 pts, 6 reb and the game-winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zDdvwStRNp — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2018

The Clippers' Avery Bradley tied it at 127 with a dunk with 20.6 seconds remaining. On the next possession, Curry had Montrezl Harrell on him at the top of the key, drove down the middle of the lane and converted the layup off the glass for the winner.

Tobias Harris missed a shot as time expired, giving the Warriors their eighth victory in 10 games.

Kevin Durant added 35 points for Golden State to help offset the Clippers' 78% (18 of 23) 3-point shooting. Harris led Los Angeles with 32 points, and Lou Williams added 25.