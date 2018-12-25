The Houston Rockets will be eyeing their sixth win in the last seven games when the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day.

The Rockets (17–15) look much improved since their 1–3 start to the month of December. Houston is coming off of a 108–101 win over the Spurs on Saturday, led by James Harden's 39 points, four rebounds and ten assists.

The Thunder are 21–11 on the season behind Paul George's recent streak of hot performances. George is averaging a career-best 26.1 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting. Center Steven Adams has also found his step, averaging a double-double for the first time in his career.

The Thunder won the first of four meetings this season against the Rockets 98–80 back on Nov. 9.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN