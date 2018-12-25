How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Thunder vs. Rockets online or on television on Christmas Day.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 25, 2018

The Houston Rockets will be eyeing their sixth win in the last seven games when the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day.

The Rockets (17–15) look much improved since their 1–3 start to the month of December. Houston is coming off of a 108–101 win over the Spurs on Saturday, led by James Harden's 39 points, four rebounds and ten assists.

The Thunder are 21–11 on the season behind Paul George's recent streak of hot performances. George is averaging a career-best 26.1 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting. Center Steven Adams has also found his step, averaging a double-double for the first time in his career.

The Thunder won the first of four meetings this season against the Rockets 98–80 back on Nov. 9. 

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)