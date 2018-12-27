Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr thinks his team has been subject to lots of scrutiny this season but remains confident in their abilities, according to ESPN.

"The bar's been set high," Kerr told reporters after practice Wednesday, per ESPN. "Everything takes on a little greater sense of urgency in terms of what happens around the team. We're maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league. We're right there with the Bulls teams that I played on. I felt the same, but even more so now because of the number of media outlets and the immediacy of the judgement and criticism."

The Warriors sit in first place in the Western Conference with a 23–12 record but have faced some struggles this year. Golden State lost 127–101 to the Lakers on Christmas Day, making it the fifth time the Warriors have lost by 20 or more points this season.

Despite that, Kerr is not worried about the direction of the Warriors' season.

"We're a championship team," Kerr said. "We've got a lot of guys who have been through everything in this league to rely on that experience. We rely on that as a staff...we're going to get through it, we're going to get better."

At this time last year, the Warriors had a 27–7 record before capping off the season winning their third NBA championship in four years.

The Warriors have added All-Stars Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins in recent summers to bolster their strong roster. Durant said he and his teammates are not panicked over this season.

"If you got a job that you got to work at every day covering basketball, you need something outside of the norm, know what I mean?" Durant told reporters. "Kind of [need] some little fun at work, so you got to panic a little bit on the outside, but on the inside I feel like we know we are not playing as well as we should but we know we got a long season ahead."