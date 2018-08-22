The 2018 WNBA Playoffs are officially underway. Here's the full schedule and results leading up to the 22nd WNBA Finals.

First Round (single-elimination)

Tuesday, Aug. 21

(5) Phoenix Mercury, 101, def. (8) Dallas Wings, 83

- DeWanna Bonner (PHX), 29 points; Liz Cambage (DAL), 12 rebounds; Diana Taurasi (PHX), 12 assists

(6) Los Angeles Sparks, 75, def. (7) Minnesota Lynx, 68

- Chelsea Gray (LA), 26 points; Sylvia Fowles (MIN), 12 rebounds; Chelsea Gray (LA), 6 assists

Second Round (single-elimination)

Thursday, Aug. 23

(6) Los Angeles Sparks at (3) Washington Mystics (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

(5) Phoenix Mercury at (4) Connecticut Sun (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Semifinals (best-of-five)

(1) Seattle Storm vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 26 - Game 1: TBD at (1) Seattle Storm (5 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Tuesday, Aug. 28 - Game 2: TBD at (1) Seattle Storm (10 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Friday, Aug. 31 - Game 3: (1) Seattle Storm at TBD (TBD on ESPNews/NBA TV)

*Sunday, Sept. 2 - Game 4: (1) Seattle Storm at TBD (TBD on ESPN2)

*Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Game 5: TBD at (1) Seattle Storm (TBD on ESPNews/NBA TV)

(2) Atlanta Dream vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 26 - Game 1: TBD at (2) Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Tuesday, Aug. 28 - Game 2: TBD at (2) Atlanta Dream (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Friday, Aug. 31 - Game 3: (2) Atlanta Dream at TBD (TBD on ESPNews/NBA TV)

*Sunday, Sept. 2 - Game 4: (2) Atlanta Dream at TBD (TBD on ESPN2)

*Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Game 5: TBD at (2) Atlanta Dream (TBD on ESPN2)

*Games will only be played if necessary.