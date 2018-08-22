Everything you need to know about the 2018 WNBA Playoffs.
The 2018 WNBA Playoffs are officially underway. Here's the full schedule and results leading up to the 22nd WNBA Finals.
First Round (single-elimination)
Tuesday, Aug. 21
(5) Phoenix Mercury, 101, def. (8) Dallas Wings, 83
- DeWanna Bonner (PHX), 29 points; Liz Cambage (DAL), 12 rebounds; Diana Taurasi (PHX), 12 assists
(6) Los Angeles Sparks, 75, def. (7) Minnesota Lynx, 68
- Chelsea Gray (LA), 26 points; Sylvia Fowles (MIN), 12 rebounds; Chelsea Gray (LA), 6 assists
Second Round (single-elimination)
Thursday, Aug. 23
(6) Los Angeles Sparks at (3) Washington Mystics (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
(5) Phoenix Mercury at (4) Connecticut Sun (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
Semifinals (best-of-five)
(1) Seattle Storm vs. TBD
Sunday, Aug. 26 - Game 1: TBD at (1) Seattle Storm (5 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
Tuesday, Aug. 28 - Game 2: TBD at (1) Seattle Storm (10 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
Friday, Aug. 31 - Game 3: (1) Seattle Storm at TBD (TBD on ESPNews/NBA TV)
*Sunday, Sept. 2 - Game 4: (1) Seattle Storm at TBD (TBD on ESPN2)
*Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Game 5: TBD at (1) Seattle Storm (TBD on ESPNews/NBA TV)
(2) Atlanta Dream vs. TBD
Sunday, Aug. 26 - Game 1: TBD at (2) Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
Tuesday, Aug. 28 - Game 2: TBD at (2) Atlanta Dream (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2)
Friday, Aug. 31 - Game 3: (2) Atlanta Dream at TBD (TBD on ESPNews/NBA TV)
*Sunday, Sept. 2 - Game 4: (2) Atlanta Dream at TBD (TBD on ESPN2)
*Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Game 5: TBD at (2) Atlanta Dream (TBD on ESPN2)
*Games will only be played if necessary.