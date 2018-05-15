Why Are The Warriors Called 'The Hamptons Five'?

Who are the Hamptons Five? How did the Warriors get this nickname?

By Nihal Kolur
May 15, 2018

If you've been watching the NBA playoffs, you may have heard of the Golden State Warriors starting their "Hamptons Five" lineup. And if you're like me, you were probably wondering why a team from the west coast was referring to a rich area in New York for their nicknames. 

As it turns out, the "Hamptons Five" nickname originates from Kevin Durant's free agency meeting with Golden State. Just weeks after blowing a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Durant expressed interest in playing in the Bay and the Warriors understandably pursued the star forward.

The two sides met at the Hamptons on New York's Long Island. To convince Durant, four Warriors stars attended the meeting: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

"The first conversation with all of us was in the Hamptons," Green said in February. "[Durant] asked us, 'How do I fit in? Y'all have won a championship. Y'all just lost in Game 7.' And Steph goes in there and says, 'I'm not worried about being the face of the team. We want you here with us.'"

As we all know, Durant was convinced and signed with the Warriors on July 4. Golden State easily won the 2017 NBA title and seems to be well on their way to another.

This year, the Athletic SF editor-in-chief Tim Kawakami originally created the nickname and it stuck.

"I still am amused that we just matter-of-factly call them the Hamptons Five," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said last week.

"I just feel really strange as a coach to say, 'The Hamptons Five played really well tonight,'" he added. "I can't say that, but you can."

Who are the Hamptons Five?

• Stephen Curry

• Draymond Green

• Klay Thompson

• Andre Iguodala

• Kevin Durant

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)