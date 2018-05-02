The NBA draft is fast approaching and teams are anxious to see if tanking yielded a coveted top three pick.

The NBA draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN has the broadcasting rights and will air full live coverage of the event.

The Draft itself will be held on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The lottery, however, will be held in Chicago for the first time in history.

The Phoenix Suns have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 25 percent. The Memphis Grizzlies have the second-best odds at 19.9 percent. Below is each team's odds for the top pick.

Team Odds of No. 1 pick Odds of top-three pick 1. Phoenix Suns (21-61) 25 percent 64.2 percent 2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) 19.9 percent 55.8 percent 3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58) 13.8 percent 42.6 percent 4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58) 13.7 percent 42.6 percent 5. Orlando Magic (25-57) 8.8 percent 29.1 percent 6. Chicago Bulls (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 7. Sacramento Kings (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent 8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54) 2.8 percent 9.9 percent 9. New York Knicks (29-53) 1.7 percent 6.1 percent 10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)* 1.1 percent 4.0 percent 11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46) 0.8 percent 2.9 percent 12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)** 0.7 percent 2.5 percent 13. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 0.6 percent 2.2 percent 14. Denver Nuggets (46-36) 0.5 percent 1.8 percent

* Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers receive it

** Pistons keep pick if 1-4