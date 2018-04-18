How Does NBA Overtime Work? Rules Explained

Here's an explanation of NBA overtime rules, just in case you need a refresher. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 18, 2018

With the NBA playoffs in full swing and every second counting more than ever, it's a good time to revisit the NBA's overtime rules—especially if you're a casual fan who hasn't watched much NBA recently. 

In the NBA, after the score is tied at the end of regulation, the teams play a five-minute overtime period. There are 130 seconds between the end of regulation and overtime. 

The NBA uses a quarter-possession rule to start periods after the opening jump. 

Each team will have two team timeouts per overtime period; previously, teams had three.

The entire overtime period is played with no sudden-death provision. All personal fouls are carried over to overtime.

If the score is still tied at the end of overtime, the teams play another overtime period. 

Six overtime periods has been the most needed to determine a winner when the Indianapolis Olympians defeated the Rochester Royals 75–73 in six overtimes in 1951. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)