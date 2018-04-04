There are just a few days left in the NBA's regular season, with the playoffs starting Saturday, April 14.

The Warriors will aim to defend their title after overcoming multiple injuries on their roster this season. The biggest question that remains is when Stephen Curry will return from his left MCL sprain.

In the Western Conference, the Rockets have clinched the number one seed for the first time in franchise history. But the top seed in the Eastern Conference is still up for grabs. The Raptors are in the lead, but the Celtics only trail them by two games. The two teams face off Wednesday night in Toronto.

As of Wednesday morning, here's what the opening round of the playoffs would look like.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1) Toronto Raptors (55-22) vs. 8) Milwaukee Bucks (42-36)

2) Boston Celtics (53-24) vs. 7) Washington Wizards (42-36)

3) Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) vs. 6) Miami Heat (42-36)

4) Philadelphia 76ers (47-30) vs. 5) Indiana Pacers (46-32)

Toronto, Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Indiana, Miami and Washington have clinched playoff spots.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1) Houston Rockets (63-15) vs. 8) New Orleans Pelicans (43-34)

2) Golden State Warriors (57-21) vs. 7) Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34)

3) Portland Trailblazers (48-30) vs. 6) Oklahoma City Thunder (45-34)

4) Utah Jazz (45-33) vs. 5) San Antonio Spurs (45-33)

Houston, Golden State and Portland have clinched playoff spots.