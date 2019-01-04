Steph Curry topped the Western Conference guards in the All-Star Game fan vote on Thursday. It was an expected honor for the two-time MVP but trailing Curry wasn't James Harden or Russell Westbrook, but Timberwolves' sixth man Derrick Rose.

The 2011 MVP fell less than 100,000 votes shy of Curry but outpaced Harden by over 140,000 votes for second place. The Beard could potentially snag his second MVP Award in June, but for now, Rose has won the hearts of fans throughout the league.

"I don’t sell myself to people," Rose said, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "It’s not me. That’s not my character. I don’t have an Instagram. I don’t have any of that. It comes from me being in people’s minds for some reason and people really caring."

Rose has the support of his teammates as he seeks a fourth All-Star appearance, at least through Twitter.

Cause you the 🐐 🌹 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 4, 2019

Rose is averaging 18.9 points per game in 2018-19, his best mark since 2011-12. Minnesota enters Friday night 17–21, 13th in the West.