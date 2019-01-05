Golden State coach Steve Kerr isn't looking backward as the Warriors soon head into the second half of the season.

"We've got to do better," Kerr said before Saturday's game against the Kings. "We know that. We've got to play better as a team. We're at the halfway point now of the season coming up, so we are going to continue to work and we're going to get to the point where we're going to reach our potential, but we haven't gotten there yet for sure."

Kerr said there a variety of issues as to why the team hasn't lived up to its projected dominance this season.

"It never comes down to one thing. But when we're at our best our defense is really sharp. And our offensive execution complements our defense—the game's always connected. Every game that we struggle it's not one thing, it's always something a little different. The other night I think our offensive execution really suffered and that led to poor transition defense. But a different night you could point to something else."

The Warriors (25–14) are coming off three consecutive home losses at Oracle Arena. The team blew a 20-point second half lead against Houston on Thursday, losing 135–1314 in overtime.

Golden State has dealt with injuries to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. There was also an exchange between Kevin Durant and Green.

The Warriors face the Kings at 9 p.m. ET. Sacramento sits at 19–19 this season.