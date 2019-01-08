Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins is finally targeting a return date after a long stint rehabbing his torn Achilles.

Cousins plans to make his season debut on Jan. 18 against the Clippers in Los Angeles, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The four-time All-Star will return almost one year after tearing his Achilles on Jan. 26, 2018. He missed the remainder of last season after suffering the injury. Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game with the Pelicans before getting injured.

During the summer, Cousins and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal while he was rehabbing his Achilles.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Cousins' return was getting closer but wouldn't confirm a specific date.

"It's closer now," Kerr said, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. "The conditioning has got over a barrier."