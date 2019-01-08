Oklahoma City Thunder big man Nerlens Noel left Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on a stretcher after getting elbowed in the face and falling on the court.

During the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup, Noel took an elbow to the face from Timberwolves small forward Andrew Wiggins, who was going for a dunk. Noel fell under the basket and hit his head on the court.

Disclaimer: The following footage may be disturbing.

Brutal fall for Nerlens Noel who was immediately met by the Thunder’s medical team and stretcher. pic.twitter.com/us59JxhTx5 — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 9, 2019

Noel laid on the court motionless as medical personnel came out and called for a stretcher.

According to Fox Sports' Daniel Beyer, doctors yelled "keep your eyes open" to Noel and later carried him off the court on a stretcher.