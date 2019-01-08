Thunder's Nerlens Noel Leaves on Stretcher After Getting Elbowed, Hitting Head on Court

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Noel hit his head on the court after taking an elbow to the face.

By Jenna West
January 08, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Nerlens Noel left Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on a stretcher after getting elbowed in the face and falling on the court.

During the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup, Noel took an elbow to the face from Timberwolves small forward Andrew Wiggins, who was going for a dunk. Noel fell under the basket and hit his head on the court.

Disclaimer: The following footage may be disturbing.

Noel laid on the court motionless as medical personnel came out and called for a stretcher. 

According to Fox Sports' Daniel Beyer, doctors yelled "keep your eyes open" to Noel and later carried him off the court on a stretcher. 

