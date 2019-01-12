Watch: Justin Timberlake Sinks Half-Court Shots at Grizzlies' Practice Facility

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Is there anything Justin Timberlake can't do?

By Jenna West
January 12, 2019

Justin Timberlake is known for being a talented singer and actor, but he also has some serious hoops skills.

The singer posted a video on Twitter on Saturday from the Memphis Grizzlies' practice facility at FedExForum. Timberlake, a minority owner of the NBA team, sunk several impressive half-court shots from different spots on the court. He made sure to show off his Grizzlies socks to the camera too.

Timberlake made time for a workout before performing a show on his "Man of the Woods" tour at FedExForum on Saturday night. 

This isn't the first time Timberlake used an NBA team's gym to shoot hoops. Last year, he knocked down several long-range jumpers at the Washington Wizards' practice facility before his concert at Capital One Arena.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)