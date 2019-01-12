Justin Timberlake is known for being a talented singer and actor, but he also has some serious hoops skills.

The singer posted a video on Twitter on Saturday from the Memphis Grizzlies' practice facility at FedExForum. Timberlake, a minority owner of the NBA team, sunk several impressive half-court shots from different spots on the court. He made sure to show off his Grizzlies socks to the camera too.

Timberlake made time for a workout before performing a show on his "Man of the Woods" tour at FedExForum on Saturday night.

Gotta show out in my hometown 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7AYmK2qwyk — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 12, 2019

This isn't the first time Timberlake used an NBA team's gym to shoot hoops. Last year, he knocked down several long-range jumpers at the Washington Wizards' practice facility before his concert at Capital One Arena.