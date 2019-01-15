Watch: Warriors Score NBA-Record 51 Points in First Quarter vs. Nuggets

Golden State also knocked down ten three-pointers in the first quarter, a franchise best.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 15, 2019

It only took one quarter against the Denver Nuggets for the Golden State Warriors to make their case as the best team in the West.

The Warriors, ranked second in the Western Conference with a 29–14 record heading into Tuesday's game, scored 51 points in the first quarter against the top-seeded Nuggets. The team's first quarter production set an NBA record for the most points scored in the first quarter in the shot clock era. 

The Warriors also knocked down ten shots from three, a Golden State franchise best. Kevin Durant finished the first quarter a perfect 7-for-7 with 17 points and five assists.

The Warriors' dominant opening stretch didn't go unnoticed on social media.

