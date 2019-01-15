It only took one quarter against the Denver Nuggets for the Golden State Warriors to make their case as the best team in the West.

The Warriors, ranked second in the Western Conference with a 29–14 record heading into Tuesday's game, scored 51 points in the first quarter against the top-seeded Nuggets. The team's first quarter production set an NBA record for the most points scored in the first quarter in the shot clock era.

The @warriors drill a franchise record for 3PM in a quarter with 10 3-pointers in the 1st! #DubNation



WATCH FREE: https://t.co/Ody70LeP5E pic.twitter.com/I3ZqjTEI8b — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2019

KD knocks down the @warriors 10th triple of the 1st quarter!#DubNation 51#MileHighBasketball 38



Durant: 17 PTS, 7-7 FGM, 3 3PM

Thompson: 13 PTS, 3 3PM

Curry: 12 PTS, 4 3PM



WATCH FREE on #NBA League Pass: https://t.co/Ody70LeP5E pic.twitter.com/yuUWVrQHft — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2019

The Warriors also knocked down ten shots from three, a Golden State franchise best. Kevin Durant finished the first quarter a perfect 7-for-7 with 17 points and five assists.

The Warriors' dominant opening stretch didn't go unnoticed on social media.

So the Warriors are off to a decent start tonight 😳 https://t.co/w789FWuMfQ pic.twitter.com/20UGCJLYL8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 16, 2019

The Warriors did not just score 51 points in the first QUARTER in Denver. Did they? — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 16, 2019

The Nuggets are on pace to score 138 points against the Warriors -- and lose by 51. — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) January 16, 2019

If you thought the 76ers scoring 83 at halftime was alot...



The Warriors have 51 after the 1st quarter. — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) January 16, 2019