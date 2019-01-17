Watch: Russell Westbrook Brings Adorable 1-Year-Old Son Noah on Court for Shootaround

Noah Westbrook might only be one, but the kid is clearly a natural-born shooter.

By Emily Caron
January 17, 2019

Russell Westbrook's 1-year-old son, Noah, joined him on the court in Oklahoma City on Thursday night during an early pregame shootaround and it was adorable. 

Noah followed Russ down the court and to the basket as the Thunder guard warmed up, before getting some reps in using Russ as a human hoop. The seven-time NBA All-Star also helped Noah get comfortable near the rim, in case he wants to dunk like daddy one day.

Oh, and if that's not cute enough for you, Noah and Russ showed up to the game in matching outfits. Westbrook is known for his fashion sense—enough so to make consecutive appearances on Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 list—so it's no wonder Noah showed up in style.

Noah looked pretty comfortable in Chesapeake Energy Arena and on the court with Russ. Maybe he'll be the next Westbrook to grace the NBA ... just give him a few years. 

The Thunder tipoff against the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

