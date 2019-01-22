Former Kings Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud Scheme

Former executive Jeffrey David pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

By Associated Press
January 22, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former top Sacramento Kings executive has pleaded guilty to siphoning $13.4 million from the team to buy Southern California beachfront properties, according to court records.

The records show former chief revenue officer Jeffrey David pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of wire fraud and identity theft. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced April 15.

David was charged last year with forging the team president’s signature to divert sponsorship payments to a bank account he controlled.

Prosecutors say the scheme was uncovered soon after David left the Kings in June and accepted a similar post with the Miami Heat. The Heat said in September that the team and David parted ways.

