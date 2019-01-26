Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker has requested a trade in hopes of finding an expanded role on another team, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Maker's agent Mike George and Bucks general manager Jon Horst have discussed trade scenarios, reports Wojnarowski.

The third-year center has seen diminished playing time this season, averaging 11.7 minutes per game compared to 16.7 per game last year. Maker was receiving more playing time after forward Ersan Ilyasova was injured earlier this season, but D.J. Wilson has seen more playing time recently.

Maker, 21, is eligible to negotiate a rookie contract extension this offseason. Despite his request, the Bucks don't have to trade Maker and have time to make a choice before the Feb. 7 deadline.

Milwaukee selected Maker with the 10th overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft. This season, he is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The Bucks currently hold the best record in the NBA at 35–12.