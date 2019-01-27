Rockets star Chris Paul returned to action for the first time in over a month in his team's 103–88 win over the Magic on Sunday.

It was Paul's first game since he was injured in a Dec. 20 loss at Miami. The 33-year-old has missed the last 17 games with a strained left hamstring.

The nine-time All-Star was limited in minutes on Sunday, playing for 25 minutes. He scored 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

This season, he's averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

In Paul's absence, the Rockets have gone 12–5 as James Harden has carried the team. Harden, the reigning MVP, recorded his 23rd consecutive game of 30 or more points in Sunday's win. Harden is averaging 36.2 points per game, 8.2 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Houston is fifth in the West with a 28–20 record and next face New Orleans on Tuesday.