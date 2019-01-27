Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Suffers Scary Knee Injury vs. Knicks

The Heat announced Derrick Jones Jr. will be re-evaluated tomorrow after suffering a knee injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 27, 2019

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a right-knee injury after falling in his team's Sunday game against the Knicks.

The Heat announced he will be re-evaluated Monday.

The 21-year-old Jones suffered the injury in the second quarter with over 10 minutes to play when he took a fall while going for a layup. He fell to the ground and had to be helped off the court by teammates. He didn't appear to put weight on his right leg as he went off. 

Jones has averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 36 contests this season. He played one season for UNLV before joining the Suns in 2016. He signed a contract with Miami last summer.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message