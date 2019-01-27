Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a right-knee injury after falling in his team's Sunday game against the Knicks.

The Heat announced he will be re-evaluated Monday.

The 21-year-old Jones suffered the injury in the second quarter with over 10 minutes to play when he took a fall while going for a layup. He fell to the ground and had to be helped off the court by teammates. He didn't appear to put weight on his right leg as he went off.

A scary moment in MSG, as @MiamiHeat wing @TheRea1DJones collapses under the basket with what appears to be a leg injury. He had to be helped off the court by teammates. #NBA pic.twitter.com/pVt1EzGdbO — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) January 28, 2019

Jones has averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 36 contests this season. He played one season for UNLV before joining the Suns in 2016. He signed a contract with Miami last summer.