Watch: Anthony Davis Removed From Pelicans' Introduction Video Prior to Game vs. Nuggets

Davis requested a trade from the team on Jan. 28.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 30, 2019

Two days after requesting a trade from the team, Anthony Davis is already being removed from some of the New Orleans Pelicans' game highlight packages.

Davis, who requested a trade on Monday, was absent through almost the entirety of the team's pregame hype video prior to tipoff against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Pelicans also removed Davis's image from the entire Pelicans' roster at the end of the video.

The Pelicans updated their main Twitter header as well, replacing Davis's photo with Jrue Holiday's. 

Davis told the team he has no intention of signing a contract extension on Monday, ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Davis signed a five-year, $127 million extension in the summer of 2015, and could sign another supermax deal worth $240 million over five years this summer.

When asked if Davis would play another game for the Pelicans this season, coach Alvin Gentry said he was unsure.

"That's a hard thing to answer," Gentry said. "I don't really know how to answer that. I assume that he will. That's something that will obviously have to be discussed about what's best for him, and what's best for our team."

Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for New Orleans, who have lost four of their last five games and are 23–29, the third worst record in the Western Conference.

Davis has missed the past five games with a finger injury and may be able to return this week.

