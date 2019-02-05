Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba will be out indefinitely after suffering a stress fracture in his left tibia, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team hopes Bamba will be able to avoid surgery.

"Thankfully, we caught this early and we’re able to treat Mo without surgery," said Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations. "His return to action will depend on how he responds to treatment."

The 21-year-old didn't play in Saturday's loss to the Nets after he started feeling pain in his leg. He had tests done Monday.

Bamba was the No. 6 overall pick in last year's NBA draft. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.36 blocked in 47 games this season.

The Magic face the Thunder on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Orlando is 22–31 this season for 11th in the Eastern Conference.