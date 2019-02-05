NBA All-Star Showcase Participants: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki Headline Events

Find out who's playing in the NBA All-Star Weekend showcases.

By Jenna West
February 05, 2019

NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, where the league's stars will gather in Charlotte at Spectrum Center from Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17.

Saturday night will bring plenty of excitement with the skills challenge, three-point contest and slam dunk contest before the All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA announced the contestants for each of the showcases on Tuesday night.

Here's all of the players participating in the All-Star Weekend contests:

Three-Point Shooting Contest:

• Khris Middleton (defending champion)

• Steph Curry

• Kemba Walker

• Damian Lillard

• Dirk Nowitzki

• Danny Green

• Seth Curry

• Devin Booker

• Joe Harris

• Buddy Hield

Slam Dunk Contest:

• Dennis Smith Jr.

• Miles Bridges

• John Collins

• Hamidou Diallo

Skills Challenge:

• Mike Conley

• Luka Doncic

• Jayson Tatum

• Trae Young

• De'Aaron Fox

• Nikola Jokic

• Kyle Kuzma

• Nikola Vucevic

