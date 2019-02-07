Report: 76ers Trade Markelle Fultz to Magic for Jonathan Simmons, 1st Round and 2nd Round Pick

Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick are headed to Philadelphia.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 07, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers.

Fultz has not played since Nov. 19 and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a compression of nerves or blood vessels between the neck and upper chest, in December.

Fultz was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but his young career has been sidetracked by injuries and ineffectiveness.

He averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes across 19 games this year but was shut down by his agent shortly after Jimmy Butler arrived via trade from Minnesota and Fultz lost his spot in the starting lineup.

