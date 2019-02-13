Watch: Joel Embiid Crashes Into MSG Crowd, Hurdles Over Actress Regina King

The Sixers' 7-footer went airborne in the third quarter against the Knicks.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 13, 2019

Imagine that the last thing you ever see is Joel Embiid running full speed in your direction.

For actress Regina King, that image may have very well crossed her mind as she watched the Sixers and Knicks go head-to-head at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Embiid, a 7-foot, 250-pound center, went airborne in the third quarter to save a loose ball from going out of bounds. Unable to regain control, Embiid crashed into a group of spectators and hurdled over King in the process, barely avoiding her. Tracy Morgan was also in the vicinity of the collision.

King appreciated Embiid's effort, taking to Twitter to express gratitude for not getting hurt.

One of the game's statisticians wasn't as lucky. In his quest for the loose ball, Embiid drop kicked one man squarely in the chest.

Thankfully, the man seemed fine, putting his glasses back on and getting right back to work afterward.

