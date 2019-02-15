Report: Pelicans Fire General Manager Dell Demps

Pelicans ownership is reportedly looking to overhaul the team.

By Jenna West
February 15, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans have parted ways with general manager Dell Demps, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans are discussing filling the interim GM job internally with Special Advisor Danny Ferry or Director of Player Personnel David Booth. The team plans to "be aggressive in [the] marketplace" with hiring an executive, reports Wojnarowski.

New Orleans ownership was reportedly "livid" with injured star Anthony Davis leaving the arena during Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. An MRI revealed that Davis has a muscle contusion in his left shoulder.

Owner Gayle Benson "wants an overhaul of the Pelicans" and is seeking a general manager who will "take command of Davis trade talks" and can help shape the team's future, reports Wojnarowski.

Mannix: Sources: Pelicans Would Have Considered Anthony Davis Deal if Lakers Handled Negotiations "Quietly"

Davis was at the forefront of trade talks ahead of last week's NBA trade deadline, rumored to be receiving much interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. The Lakers reportedly pulled out of trade talks with the Pelicans over Davis because of New Orleans's "outrageous" requests. Los Angeles did not want to give up the six to eight draft picks the Pelicans was asking for in exchange for Davis. The Lakers reportedly offered to send Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldewell-Pope to the Pelicans in a deal.

Pelicans ownership plans for a new general manager to continue to "push back" on Davis's preferred trade destinations if they do not make sense for the organization. 

Davis is averaging 28.1 points, 12.9 points and 2.5 blocks for the Pelicans this season. He has a full year left on his contract before hitting free agency in 2020.

New Orleans enters the All-Star break at 26–33, six games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

