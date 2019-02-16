Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses HB2, NBA's Decision to Return All-Star Game to Charlotte

Silver pulled the All-Star Game from Charlotte two years ago after North Carolina passed the controversial "bathroom bill."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 16, 2019

Two years since the NBA pulled its 2017 game from Charlotte because of what was formally known as House Bill 2, the 2019 All-Star Game will finally tip off at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discussed the league's decision to return to Charlotte in a press conference on Saturday.

"Ultimately, I'd say in true North Carolina fashion, people came together and ultimately did change that law," Silver said. "For many people, it didn't go far enough and I am sympathetic to those who feel that there are still not appropriate protections for the LGBTQ community. But I also felt from a league standpoint that it was important as a part of our core values to work with people and ultimately move forward with the community."

On March 23, 2016 the North Carolina General Assembly voted to approve the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, better known as House Bill 2 (HB2) or simply “the Bathroom Bill.” The bill made North Carolina the first and only state to make it illegal for a person to use a bathroom different from the gender listed on that person’s birth certificate, sparking national controversy and leading Silver to move the All-Star Game to New Orleans.

Since then, new governor Cooper signed House Bill 142 (HB142) into law. HB142 repealed HB2 and eliminated the controversial bathroom language. The North Carolina law now no longer requires that single-sex bathrooms only be used by people of the "appropriate biological sex.”

"With the strong encouragement of governor Roy Cooper, who has been a fantastic partner to us in these All-Star efforts, and Mayor Vi Lyles, who we spent significant time with in the last few days, we all came together as a league and are now here celebrating All-Star in North Carolina," Silver said. 

The 2019 All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

 

