Watch: Dennis Smith Jr. Jumps Over Rapper J. Cole for a Perfect Score in 2019 Dunk Contest

Smith Jr.'s dunk helped him advance to the final round.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 16, 2019

Dennis Smith Jr. enlisted some help to wow the judges at the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday.

After failing to convert on his first dunk attempt of the night, Smith Jr. brought out rapper J. Cole for his second-round showing. Sporting Cole's high school jersey, Smith Jr. leaped over the rapper and slammed it in on his second attempt.

Smith Jr. received a perfect score of 50 on the dunk.

Cole followed the slam by almost finishing one of his own.

All-Star weekend comes to an end on Sunday when Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis at 8 p.m. ET.

