Watch: Hamidou Diallo Jumps Over Shaq, Wins Slam Dunk Contest

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Hamidou Diallo jumped over Shaq and payed homage to Vince Carter with one dunk.

By Jenna West
February 16, 2019

Thunder shooting guard Hamidou Diallo won the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, wowing the crowd with a ridiculous yam over legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Before his second dunk of the night, Diallo ripped open his jersey to reveal a Superman shirt underneath. He then got some serious air and jumped over Shaq (7'1") en route to the basket. Diallo polished it off with a nod to Vince Carter's famous 2000 elbow dunk by hanging with his elbow in the rim.

It truly was a show stopper and earned Diallo a perfect 50 score to advance to the final round. Check it out for yourself.

Diallo started the night with an assist from teammate Russell Westbrook for his first dunk.

The Thunder rookie's other dunks of the night were equally impressive, including one over rapper Quavo.

After beating Tennessee on Saturday night, Kentucky gathered in the locker room to watch Diallo win the contest. He played for the Wildcats last year before leaving to enter the NBA draft.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message