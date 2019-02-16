Thunder shooting guard Hamidou Diallo won the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, wowing the crowd with a ridiculous yam over legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Before his second dunk of the night, Diallo ripped open his jersey to reveal a Superman shirt underneath. He then got some serious air and jumped over Shaq (7'1") en route to the basket. Diallo polished it off with a nod to Vince Carter's famous 2000 elbow dunk by hanging with his elbow in the rim.

It truly was a show stopper and earned Diallo a perfect 50 score to advance to the final round. Check it out for yourself.

"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. 😱😱😱#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Diallo started the night with an assist from teammate Russell Westbrook for his first dunk.

The Thunder rookie's other dunks of the night were equally impressive, including one over rapper Quavo.

After beating Tennessee on Saturday night, Kentucky gathered in the locker room to watch Diallo win the contest. He played for the Wildcats last year before leaving to enter the NBA draft.

After beating #1 Tennessee, the Kentucky team huddled in the locker room to watch @hamidoudiallo win the @NBA Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/VGJohE8rg9 — CoachCal.com (@CoachCalDotCom) February 17, 2019

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.