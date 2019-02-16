Nets' Joe Harris Wins 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Three-Point Contest

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Joe Harris beat out Steph Curry and Buddy Hield to win the three-point contest on Saturday night.

By Jenna West
February 16, 2019

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris won the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend three-point contest at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday night.

Harris drained nine straight shots, including his entire money ball rack, to finish the final round with 26 shots. He became the first Nets player to ever win the three-point contest. Harris advanced past the first round with a score of 25.

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who won the three-point contest in 2015, looked like a strong challenger to Harris entering the final round. Curry finished the first round with a score of 27, drilling his last 10 shots to take the lead and advance. However, Curry came in second place with a final round score of 24. He came in hot at the start of the round but fizzled out.

Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield advanced to the final round with a score of 26 but finished it with only a score of 19.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis at the Spectrum Center.

