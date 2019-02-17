Rapper J.Cole performed the halftime show at the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

J. Cole, a North Carolina native, broke out a throwback Charlotte Hornets jacket for the show.

The star also shouted out rapper 21 Savage, who is in the midst of an immigration battle, by performing his song "A Lot."

j. cole just shouted out 21 savage at his NBA all-star halftime performance 🔥🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/Tb9kGCw9Xz — Genius (@Genius) February 18, 2019

R&B singer Anthony Hamilton delivered the American national anthem, while Carly Rae Jepsen sang the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada."

Ahead of the game, rapper Meek Mill performed "Dreams and Nightmares."

The NBA All-Star game is featuring Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The captains are the two leading vote-getters—LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in this year's case.