Warriors' Kevin Durant Named NBA All-Star Game MVP

Durant won his second All-Star Game MVP on Saturday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 17, 2019

Kevin Durant won his second All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, scoring 31 points to lead Team LeBron over Team Giannis 178-164 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points on 17-23 from the field. 

Team LeBron trailed Team Giannis 95-82 at halftime. But Durant and the rest of James's squad stormed back from beyond the arc, canning 35 threes in the victory. Durant, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson each hit six triples for Team LeBron. 

Durant won his first All-Star Game MVP in 2012. He is the third active player to have multiple All-Star MVP's, joining James and former teammate Russell Westbrook. 

