Watch: Warriors' Steph Curry Shocked By His Own Dunk vs. Kings

Curry couldn't believe himself.

By Emily Caron
February 21, 2019

Warriors star Steph Curry was surprised by his own dunk on Thursday night during the first quarter of Golden State's game against the Kings.

Kevin Durant dished to Curry in the paint, and the three-time NBA champ–who is known much more for his three-pointers than his dunks–completed the jam, surprising himself.

Curry grabbed his face with his hands as he ran to the other end of the court, mouthing "Oh my," as he processed his own accomplishment.

Curry participated in his sixth NBA All-Star game in Charlotte last weekend, finishing second in the three-point shooting contest to the Nets' Joe Harris. Curry and the Warriors returned to action after All-Star break on Thursday night against the Kings.

