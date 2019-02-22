Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has entered concussion protocol after being involved in a car accident in the Minneapolis area Thursday night, Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said Friday. The team announced that Towns has been ruled out for Minnesota's game against the Knicks–the first missed game of his professional career.

Saunders added that the team will take Towns's return day-by-day moving forward, according to The Athletic's Michael Scotto.

The 23-year-old big man was reportedly heading to the airport for the team's trip to New York when he was involved in the crash, per the Star Tribune. Saunders said that Towns is with the team at Madison Square Garden but did not participate in the shootaround on Friday afternoon. Saunders added that Minnesota does not know if he will continue to travel with the team as they head to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Towns's absence Friday night will break his streak of 303 straight starts since the seven-footer entered the league in 2015, when the Timberwolves selected the two-time All-Star with the first pick in the draft.

The Kentucky product's 303-start streak is the most since the NBA started keeping track of starters in 1970-71, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Towns is averaging 23.1 points and 12.0 rebounds per game this season.

The Timberwolves sit at 27–30 ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks, where they will also be without their backup center Gorgui Dieng. Dieng is out for personal reasons.