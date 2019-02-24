Ja Rule gave Internet trolls a night to remember on Saturday.

Fresh off a co-starring role in a pair of Fyre documentaries, the rapper took center court during halftime of Saturday's Milewauke Bucks game for what ended up being one of the most painfully awkward halftime shows in recent memory.

The Bucks celebrated a Nineties-themed night at the Fiserv Forum, but Ja Rule noted that he barely even qualified as a Nineties rapper before the show started.

"They said this was Nineties night, so they brought out a 2000s artist," he said. "But my album came out in '99 so I guess that counts."

The moment Ja Rule realised he is completely irrelevant now pic.twitter.com/YpLA3xQ4Bp — Kev (@Kevslfc) February 24, 2019

Sound and tech issues delayed the start. Ja Rule and his dancers awkwardly waited during the delay. And when the show finally did get started, it was so underwhelming, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks came out to warm up nearby.

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

The Timberwolves jumped on the chance to poke fun at the outing on social media, but Ja Rule didn't take it lightly, placing a "30-year curse" on the team for their words.

We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! pic.twitter.com/l9rhElC52d — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2019

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death... https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

Judging by last night's performance, though, the only curse Ja Rule is capable of placing is putting on another show.