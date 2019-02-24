Ja Rule Places '30-Year Curse' on Timberwolves After Awkward Halftime Performance

The rapper gave one of the most painfully awkward halftime shows in recent memory.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 24, 2019

Ja Rule gave Internet trolls a night to remember on Saturday.

Fresh off a co-starring role in a pair of Fyre documentaries, the rapper took center court during halftime of Saturday's Milewauke Bucks game for what ended up being one of the most painfully awkward halftime shows in recent memory.

The Bucks celebrated a Nineties-themed night at the Fiserv Forum, but Ja Rule noted that he barely even qualified as a Nineties rapper before the show started.

"They said this was Nineties night, so they brought out a 2000s artist," he said. "But my album came out in '99 so I guess that counts."

Sound and tech issues delayed the start. Ja Rule and his dancers awkwardly waited during the delay. And when the show finally did get started, it was so underwhelming, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks came out to warm up nearby.

The Timberwolves jumped on the chance to poke fun at the outing on social media, but Ja Rule didn't take it lightly, placing a "30-year curse" on the team for their words.

Judging by last night's performance, though, the only curse Ja Rule is capable of placing is putting on another show.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message