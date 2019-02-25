DeMarcus Cousins received a technical foul Monday night after throwing Jeremy Lamb's shoe into the crowd in the Warriors' 121–110 win over the Hornets.

The moment came in the fourth quarter with Golden State ahead, 115–100 when Lamb lost his shoe. Cousins picked it up, tossed it to the side and turned his attention back to the game before he received a technical.

Cousins couldn't believe he got the foul as he appeared to throw the shoe so no one would trip.

The rule states a player can't throw anything into the crowd.

Boogie threw Jeremy Lamb's shoe into the crowd and got t'ed up. pic.twitter.com/BNG0tdDpOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2019

Cousins had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Cousins has six technical fouls this season. Since 2010–2011, he leads the league with 121 technical and 14 ejections. This season, he's averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are 43–17 and next face the Heat on Wednesday.