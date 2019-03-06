Lakers forward LeBron James became the fourth-highest all-time NBA scorer during Los Angeles' matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday evening, eclipsing Michael Jordan's 33,292 career points.

James's layup with 5:38 left in the second quarter helped him achieve the feat. The 2003 No. 1 pick now trails only Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) on the league's all-time scoring list.

James, 34, entered Wednesday night averaging 27.0 points per game this season, his 15th NBA campaign.

A handful of former and current players, as well as children from James's I PROMISE School, took to social media to congratulate James on the achievement.

Congratulations to @KingJames for passing Michael Jordan’s 32,292 points to become fourth leading scorer of all-time! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 7, 2019

Congratulations to our big kid from Akron, @KingJames 💪, on becoming the 4th leading scorer in @NBA history 🐐 #JustAKidFromAkron 👑 pic.twitter.com/buRmPOpiba — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) March 7, 2019

From the visitors locker room at Barclays Center, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye mockingly congratulated ex-teammate LeBron James tonight on passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list: pic.twitter.com/EV3TSELx0n — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 7, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS @KingJames .!! NOTHING BUT RESPECT MY BROTHER.! 🙏🏾💯👊🏾 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) March 7, 2019

Congrats to @KingJames on a dope accomplishment... Respect family...💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) March 7, 2019