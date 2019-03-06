Players React to LeBron James Passing Michael Jordan on NBA's All-Time Scoring List

LeBron James now only trails Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time career scoring list.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem and Kaelen Jones
March 06, 2019

Lakers forward LeBron James became the fourth-highest all-time NBA scorer during Los Angeles' matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday evening, eclipsing Michael Jordan's 33,292 career points.

James's layup with 5:38 left in the second quarter helped him achieve the feat. The 2003 No. 1 pick now trails only Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) on the league's all-time scoring list. 

James, 34, entered Wednesday night averaging 27.0 points per game this season, his 15th NBA campaign.

A handful of former and current players, as well as children from James's I PROMISE School, took to social media to congratulate James on the achievement.

 

