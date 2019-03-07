Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan sent his congratulations to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after the four-time MVP passed him on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

James passed Jordan in Wednesday night's 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on a lay-up in the second quarter.

James finished with 31 points against Denver and now stands at 32,311 points for his career. Jordan finished with 32,292 points during his 15 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

“I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career," Jordan said in a statement.

Next on the scoring list is Kobe Bryant, who had 33,643 points in 20 seasons with the Lakers.

"Of all the stuff I've done in my career, this ranks right up there at the top with winning a championship," James said. "For a kid from Akron, Ohio, that needed inspiration and needed some type of positive influence, MJ was that guy for me. I watched him from afar, wanted to be like MJ, wanted to shoot fadeaways like MJ, wanted to stick my tongue out on dunks like MJ, wanted to wear my sneakers like MJ. I wanted kids to look up to me at some point like MJ and it's just crazy, to be honest. It's beyond crazy."

James and the Lakers have lost four games in a row and sit 6.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 17 games remaining.