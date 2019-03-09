Knicks owner James Dolan was not interested in listening to a fan who urged him to sell the team to someone who can help the franchise win.

Just before the end of the Knicks 102–94 loss to the Kings, Dolan made his way to the exit where a fan yelled at him to "sell the team." The seemingly innocuous remark made Dolan stop to respond.

"You really think I should sell the team?" the long-time Knicks owner asked the fan before waving him closer to the tunnel. "You want to not come to any more games?"

Dolan told the fan that his remarks were rude and added that he should "enjoy watching them on TV" before signaling security toward the fan.

Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the fan was questioned and asked to leave the Garden.

After the incident an MSG spokesperson told TMZ, "Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return."

The Knicks sit at 13–53 on the season, good for last in the league. Rude or not, the fan wasn't wrong about the team's struggles.