Knicks Owner James Dolan Kicks Fan Out of Game for Telling Him to Sell the Team

Apparently all it takes to get kicked out of MSG is to talk a little trash to James Dolan.

By Emily Caron
March 09, 2019

Knicks owner James Dolan was not interested in listening to a fan who urged him to sell the team to someone who can help the franchise win.

Just before the end of the Knicks 102–94 loss to the Kings, Dolan made his way to the exit where a fan yelled at him to "sell the team." The seemingly innocuous remark made Dolan stop to respond. 

"You really think I should sell the team?" the long-time Knicks owner asked the fan before waving him closer to the tunnel. "You want to not come to any more games?"

Dolan told the fan that his remarks were rude and added that he should "enjoy watching them on TV" before signaling security toward the fan.

Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the fan was questioned and asked to leave the Garden.

After the incident an MSG spokesperson told TMZ, "Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return."

The Knicks sit at 13–53 on the season, good for last in the league. Rude or not, the fan wasn't wrong about the team's struggles.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message