Watch: Clippers Guard Lou Williams Cans Buzzer-Beater Three to Beat Nets 119-116

Williams's game-winning three ended Brooklyn's 10-0 run to close the fourth quarter. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 17, 2019

Lou Williams gave the Clippers another win in the Western Conference playoff race on Sunday, canning a game-clinching three as time expired at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Clippers advanced to 41–30 with Sunday's victory. They sit eighth in the West. 

Los Angeles has now won seven of its last eight games. Williams is averaging 24.1 points per game in that span along with 4.3 assists. He finished Sunday's victory with 25 points in 27 minutes.

The two-time Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 20.4 points per game this year. He is shooting 35.9% from three.

Williams is in his second year with the Clippers, after playing for five teams in his first 12 seasons. 

 

 

 

