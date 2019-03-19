Watch: Elfrid Payton Becomes Fifth Player in NBA History to Record Five Straight Triple-Doubles

Payton finished Monday's game against the Mavericks with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 19, 2019

Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton became the fifth player in NBA history record a triple-double in five straight games on Monday night against the Mavericks.

Payton finished the game with 19 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes of action.

Payton's streak started on March 10 against the Hawks, when he scored 15 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. The fourth-year guard then went 14-15-11 and 14-12-16 against the Bucks and Trail Blazers respectively. Payton continued the streak against the Suns on March 16 with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 16 assists before his fifth straight triple-double against the Mavericks.

The only other players to do so in the last 35 years are Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan. Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson also accomplished the feat.

Payton now has six triple-doubles this season, tying Chris Paul for the most in a season in Pelicans franchise history.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message