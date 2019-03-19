Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton became the fifth player in NBA history record a triple-double in five straight games on Monday night against the Mavericks.

Payton finished the game with 19 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes of action.

Payton's streak started on March 10 against the Hawks, when he scored 15 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. The fourth-year guard then went 14-15-11 and 14-12-16 against the Bucks and Trail Blazers respectively. Payton continued the streak against the Suns on March 16 with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 16 assists before his fifth straight triple-double against the Mavericks.

The only other players to do so in the last 35 years are Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan. Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson also accomplished the feat.

Payton now has six triple-doubles this season, tying Chris Paul for the most in a season in Pelicans franchise history.