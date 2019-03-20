Kobe Bryant: Anthony Davis Better Than Kuzma, Ingram, Ball Combined

Kobe Bryant says that Anthony Davis is better than Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball combined

By Scooby Axson
March 20, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year and earlier this season were reportedly trying to trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

There was speculation that the Lakers would have to give up the farm, specficially young players Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball, to acquire Davis.

Ultimately, no deal was made.

But if it were up to former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, the deal would have already been made.

Bryant was asked by Spanish sports website AS.com if the drama surrouding Davis could mislead the franchise and the players.

“Kuzma, Lonzo, Ingram ... are the three of them better than Anthony Davis? No! Ciao! Bye! Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world," Bryant said. "Not currently, in history. What are we talking about? If you can trade for Anthony Davis, you do it. If not, alright. We have three players who are very young and work hard. They’re smart and they have to develop. But if you can trade for Anthony Davis ... yes.”

Ball was shut down for the rest of the season with an ankle injury and Ingram also is out for the year after being diagnosed with a deep venous thrombosis in his right arm.

Davis, who was fined $50,000 for requesting a trade via his agent, has two years left on his five year, $127 million contract he signed in 2015, and can opt out of his contract at the end of next season.

