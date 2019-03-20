Watch: Marcus Smart Gets Ejected After Altercation With Sixers' Joel Embiid

Things got heated between Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Sixers big man Joel Embiid. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 20, 2019

Things got heated between Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Sixers center Joel Embiid on Wednesday.

During the third quarter of the two team's matchup in Philadelphia, Embiid elbowed Smart on a chippy screen. Smart quickly got up after the play and shoved Embiid to the floor.

 

Both Smart and Embiid had to be restrained by their teammates to prevent the altercation from further escalating. Smart was ejected for his role in the fight, while Embiid was issued a technical foul. Smart appeared to challenge Embiid to continue the fight on the side as he was being walked to the locker room.

Smart exited the game after recording just three points and four assists in 19 minutes. 

The Celtics entered the night three games behind the 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings. 

 

