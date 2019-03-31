Hawks and Bucks Attempt NBA Record 116 Threes in 136-135 Atlanta Victory

Atlanta and Milwaukee combined for 39 made threes on the record 116 attempts. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 31, 2019

The Hawks and Bucks combined to set the NBA record for most attempted threes in one game on Sunday, launching a combined 116 triples at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Rookie Trae Young defeated Milwaukee with a put-back layup at the buzzer, giving the Hawks a 136-135 overtime victory

Neither team shot particularly well from beyond the arc on Sunday. The Bucks shot just 30.9% from three on 17 makes in 55 attempts. The Hawks made 22 of 61 threes, good for 36.1%. Bucks guard Sterling Brown led all players with five triples and ten attempted threes. Young went 2-9 from three before his game-winner.

Hawks center Alex Len set the NBA record with a game-tying three in the final minute of regulation. The Hawks and Bulls held the previous record, launching a combined 108 threes in a four-overtime battle in January.

Young added to his Rookie of the Year case with Sunday's victory. The Hawks now sit 12th in the East at 27–49. The Bucks still lead the East at 57–19. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message