The Hawks and Bucks combined to set the NBA record for most attempted threes in one game on Sunday, launching a combined 116 triples at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Rookie Trae Young defeated Milwaukee with a put-back layup at the buzzer, giving the Hawks a 136-135 overtime victory.

TRAE YOUNG FOR THE WIN!? HOW!? pic.twitter.com/3EWYAKqN19 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 31, 2019

Neither team shot particularly well from beyond the arc on Sunday. The Bucks shot just 30.9% from three on 17 makes in 55 attempts. The Hawks made 22 of 61 threes, good for 36.1%. Bucks guard Sterling Brown led all players with five triples and ten attempted threes. Young went 2-9 from three before his game-winner.

Hawks center Alex Len set the NBA record with a game-tying three in the final minute of regulation. The Hawks and Bulls held the previous record, launching a combined 108 threes in a four-overtime battle in January.

Alex Len hits the three that helped the Hawks force OT! pic.twitter.com/0zP7ja6eqT — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) March 31, 2019

Young added to his Rookie of the Year case with Sunday's victory. The Hawks now sit 12th in the East at 27–49. The Bucks still lead the East at 57–19.