Report: Kenny Atkinson Nearing Contract Extension with Nets

The Nets dropped to 39–39 with a loss to the Bucks on Monday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 02, 2019

The Nets and head coach Kenny Atkinson are nearing a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Atkinson is in his third year as Brooklyn's head coach after seven seasons as an assistant with the Knicks and Hawks.

The Nets won less than 30 games in each of Atkinson's first two seasons, but sit No. 7 in the East at 39–39 following a loss to Milwaukee on Monday night. The Nets have not finished over .500 since 2013-14. 

Brookyln has attempted the fifth-most threes in the NBA under Atkinson in 2018-19. Point guard D'Angelo Russell reached his first All-Star Game in Feburary, while role players Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris have experienced career years. 

The Nets have four games remaining in the regular season. They will host the Raptors on Tuesday. Tip-off from the Barclays Center is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

 

