Watch: Theo Pinson Drills Last-Second Three for Long Island Nets to Clinch Spot in G-League Finals

The shot clinched the team a spot in this year's G-League Finals.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 02, 2019

The Long Island Nets are headed to this year's G League Finals thanks to last-second heroics by forward Theo Pinson.

Trailing 106–105 to the Lakeland Magic with 2.7 seconds left during Tuesday's Eastern Conference title game, Pinson grabbed the inbound from Jordan McLaughlin and drilled one from deep behind the arc, giving the Nets the 108–106 win.

Pinson followed the clutch shot by replicating D'Angelo Russell's "ice in my veins" celebration. Russell was in attendance to celebrate the win. The Brooklyn Nets are amidst their own postseason push.

The North Carolina product and two-way player finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Pinson is averaging 20.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 35.6 minutes per game this season.

The Nets' third-straight win puts them in the best-of-three NBA G League title contest.

