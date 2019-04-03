Vince Carter will not be on court when the Hawks take on the 76ers on Wednesday but will be calling the game on Fox Sports Southeast.

Carter is out of Wednesday's game with an injury, which will allow him to make his broadcasting debut. He will call the game alongside Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins.

Carter, who is in his 21st NBA season, agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks last summer. He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only other member of the 1998 draft class to be in the league for a 21st season. Carter and Nowitzki match Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the most seasons ever played in the league.

Carter has experience behind a microphone as the host of "Winging It" on The Ringer Podcast Network.

The 42-year-old is the oldest player in the league. This season, he is averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.