The NBA and the players' association have reportedly recently resumed discussions about lowering the league's minimum age to 18 to end the one-and-done era in college basketball, according to ESPN.

Current rules dictate that a player must be 19 in order to be eligible for the NBA draft. NBA commissioner said that the league is reportedly targeting the 2022 draft as when they'd like to begin allowing 18-year-old players or high school seniors to participate.

There are a few sticking points that remain obstacles to a deal. The league would like the NBPA to agree to mandate that draft prospects furnish teams with medical information and desire greater medical transparency regarding the pool of younger players. The union has reportedly been uninterested in giving up such information under pressure from agents. The league also wants a requirement that would involve attendance and participation at the NBA pre-draft combine.

The NBA officially submitted the proposal to the NBPA in late February, but the two parties have been in discussions about a possible end to the rule for longer.

USA Basketball and the NBA have already reportedly reached an agreement to allow front-office personnel to start scouting Team USA's 16-under national camps beginning in May so that teams can begin preparing for the possible change. NBA teams were allowed to scout camps at the 18-under level in the past.

The 16-under class would be the first group of players available in the 2022 draft.