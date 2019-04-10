The Minnesota Timberwolves expect to retain general manager Scott Layden and head coach Ryan Saunders after the season's end, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. Although, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reports Minnesota will open a search for a new president of basketball operations, who could decide on the coach's and executive's futures.

According to Wojnarowski, the team is finalizing plans to keep both Layden and Saunders despite a 36–45 record with one game left this season.

Layden was brought on when former coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau was hired in 2016 and stayed on after Thibodeau was fired in January.

The son of late Wolves coach Flip Saunders, Ryan Saunders spent 10 years as an assistant coach in the NBA prior to being elevated to the interim role on Jan. 6. He has led Minnesota to a 17–24 record heading into Wednesday's season finale against the Nuggets.