Report: Timberwolves Expected to Retain GM Scott Layden, Coach Ryan Saunders

Layden has been with the team since 2016.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 10, 2019

The Minnesota Timberwolves expect to retain general manager Scott Layden and head coach Ryan Saunders after the season's end, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. Although, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reports Minnesota will open a search for a new president of basketball operations, who could decide on the coach's and executive's futures. 

According to Wojnarowski, the team is finalizing plans to keep both Layden and Saunders despite a 36–45 record with one game left this season. 

Layden was brought on when former coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau was hired in 2016 and stayed on after Thibodeau was fired in January.

The son of late Wolves coach Flip Saunders, Ryan Saunders spent 10 years as an assistant coach in the NBA prior to being elevated to the interim role on Jan. 6. He has led Minnesota to a 17–24 record heading into Wednesday's season finale against the Nuggets.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message